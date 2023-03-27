Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, its CEO Changpeng Zhao, and its COO were sued by the US Commodity Futures and Trading Commission (CFTC). The action was taken for allegedly breaking trading and derivatives rules.

Binance and CEO Changpeng Zhao Sued:

BREAKING: Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, and CEO Changpeng Zhao, were sued by the US CFTC for allegedly breaking trading and derivatives rules https://t.co/jsEIKBI4VZpic.twitter.com/K4p9gC4S9i — Bloomberg (@business) March 27, 2023

