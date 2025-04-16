Canara Bank share price (NSE: CANBK) saw a positive start on April 16, trading at INR 94.22, up INR 1.53 or 1.65% as of 10:07 AM IST on the NSE. The public sector bank’s stock is gaining momentum amid broader market stability and optimism around banking sector performance. Investors are closely watching PSU bank counters ahead of the upcoming quarterly earnings season. Canara Bank has shown steady movement in recent sessions, with analysts expecting improved asset quality and loan growth to support future gains. Market participants are advised to track volume trends and key resistance levels. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 16, 2025: IndusInd Bank, IREDA and Gensol Engineering Among Shares That May Remain in the Spotlight on Wednesday.

Canara Bank Share Price

Canara Bank Share Price (Photo Credits: NSE)

