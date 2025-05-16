Cochin Shipyard share price (NSE: COCHINSHIP) soared 10.02% in early trade on May 16, hitting INR 1,993.60 on the NSE by 9:53 am IST, up INR 181.50 from the previous close. The rally is driven by strong investor sentiment and optimism around the company’s robust order book and strategic growth in the defense and shipbuilding sectors. Analysts see continued momentum if positive developments sustain, making it one of the top gainers in morning trade. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 16, 2025: Abbott India, Godrej Industries, Crompton Greaves and JSW Energy Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

Cochin Shipyard Share Price

Cochin Shipyard Share Price (Photo Credits: NSE/Google)

