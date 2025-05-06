Shares of Coforge Limited (NSE: COFORGE) saw a sharp rally in early Tuesday trade, rising by 1.86% or INR 139.50 to INR 7,636 on the NSE. The rise came just a day after the company released its Q4 results and announced a dividend and stock split proposal. IT solutions company Coforge reported a 17% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated net profit to INR 261 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, as against INR 223.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. M&M Share Price Today, May 06: Stocks of Mahindra and Mahindra Limited Up by 2.90%, Check Latest Price on NSE and BSE.

Coforge Share Price Today

Coforge Share Price Today (Photo Credits: NSE)

