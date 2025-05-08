Shares of Dabur India Limited (NSE: DABUR) opened on a negative note today, May 8. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, Dabur India Limited (NSE: DABUR) stocks were trading at INR 477.70 and fell by INR 4.40 or 0.91 per cent. Notably, Dabur India Limited (NSE: DABUR) saw its 52-week high and low of INR 672 and INR 433.30 on September 17, 2024 and April 7, 2025, respectively. Voltas Share Price Today, May 8: Stocks of Voltas Limited Rise by INR 19.70 in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Dabur India Share Price Today, May 8, 2025

Shares of Dabur opened in red today. (Photo credits: NSE)

