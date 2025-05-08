Stocks of Voltas Limited (NSE: VOLTAS) opened in green today, May 8, as soon as the Indian stock market opened for business. According to the latest trading updates on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Voltas Limited (NSE: VOLTAS) were trading at INR 1,263.70. The stocks of Voltas Limited (NSE: VOLTAS) grew by INR 19.70 or 1.58 per cent in early trade. Notably, Voltas Limited (NSE: VOLTAS) shares saw their 52-week high of INR 1,944.90 on September 20 last year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 8, 2025: Coal India, Tata Chemicals, and Dabur Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Voltas Limited Share Price Today, May 8, 2025

Shares of Voltas Limited opened on a positive note. (Photo credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)