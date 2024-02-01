Deutsche Bank is all set to cut 3,500 jobs. The German multinational investment bank will likely cut 3,500 jobs to push ahead with a plan to reduce costs by USD 2.7 billion by 2025. In an official statement, Deutsche Bank or DB, as it is known, said that most of the jobs will be lost in the back office functions. The bank also said they made progress towards the target but still had to find savings of USD 1.7 billion. Block Layoffs 2024: Jack Dorsey’s Financial Services Company Block Lays Off About 1,000 Employees, Decision Will Also Affect Staff in Cash App, Afterpay and Square Subsidiaries.

Deutsche Bank Layoffs

