Deutsche Bank shares slumped 9 percent following a spike in credit default swaps on Thursday night amid wider concerns about the stability of the banking sector. This comes after a record surge in the cost of insuring against the risk of a default late in the previous day. The shares have now lost more than a fifth of their value so far this month. Jack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles USD 526 Million After Hindenburg Report Takes Aim At His Payments Firm Block, Says It Overstated User Numbers.

Deutsche Bank Shares Slump

Deutsche Bank - Germany's biggest bank with around $1.4 trillion in assets - $880 billion in assets under management - $6 billion profit in 2022 - Designated as a systemically important financial institution - Stock-price down 9% today, down over 24% in the past month — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 24, 2023

