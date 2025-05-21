Stocks of Dixon Technologies (India) Limited (NSE: DIXON) opened in red today, May 21, soon after the stock market opened for business. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Limited (NSE: DIXON) were trading at INR 15,680.00 and fell by INR 886.00 or 5.35 per cent. Notably, Dixon Technologies (India) Limited (NSE: DIXON) stocks saw their 52-week high of INR 19,148.90 on December 17 last year and 52-week low of INR 8,453.00 on June 4, 2024. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 21, 2025: SBI, United Spirits and Whirlpool of India Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Dixon Technologies Share Price Today, May 21, 2025

Shares of Dixon Technologies opened in red today. (Photo credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)