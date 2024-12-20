The stocks of Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NSE: Dr Reddy) opened in green today, December 20. Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NSE: Dr Reddy) was trading at INR 1,361.30 in early morning trade. Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NSE: Dr Reddy) stock saw a gain of INR 35.70 from the previous day's closing of INR 1,325.60, according to the latest trading updates on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Asian Paints Share Price Today, December 20: Check Asian Paints Limited Stock Prices on NSE and BSE.

Dr Reddy Share Price Today, December 20

Check the share price of Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited today, December 20. (Photo credits: NSE)

