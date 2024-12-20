Asian Paints share price (NSE: AsianPaint) rose by 0.22% on December 20, trading at INR 2296.95. Despite mixed performance from competitors, the company maintains a strong market presence with a capitalization of INR 224,858.8 crore. The stock’s 52-week range spans from a high of INR 3422 to a low of INR 2341.15, with a trading volume of 299,022 shares on the BSE. Asian Paints remains a key player in the Indian paint and coatings industry. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, December 20: Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Axis Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on FridayKnow Which Stocks to Buy or Sell on December 20.

Asian Paints Share Price

Asian Paints Share Price (Photo Credit: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)