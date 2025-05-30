Engineers India Ltd (EIL) share price (NSE: ENGINERSIN) rallied 5.18% to INR 228.62 in early trade on May 30, ahead of its Q4 earnings call scheduled for 3:00 pm IST. The surge comes after the company reported an impressive 167% YoY rise in net profit for Q4 FY25 to INR 24,323 lakh, driven by higher consultancy revenue and improved margins. Revenue grew 25.4% YoY to INR 99,113 lakh. On a sequential basis, profits more than doubled. For FY25, EIL posted a 30.3% rise in net profit despite a 7.5% dip in total income. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 30, 2025: Suzlon Energy, Lemon Tree Hotels and Wipro Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

EIL Share Price

EIL SHARE PRICE (Photo Credits: Google/NSE)

