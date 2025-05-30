Mumbai, May 30: The Indian stock market will witness buying and selling of shares as soon as the market opens for business today, May 30. Investors and traders will be looking to make informed decisions as they plan to buy and sell stocks today during Friday's trading session. That said, several shares are likely to be in the spotlight today. These stocks include Suzlon Energy, Bajaj Auto, Amara Raja, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, SJVN, MSTC, NBCC, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Procter & Gamble Health, Lemon Tree Hotels, Wipro and Ola Electric Mobility.

Of the stocks mentioned above, shares of Bajaj Auto Limited (NSE: BAJAJ-AUTO), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (NSE: MAZDOCK), Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE: SUZLON) and Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited (NSE: ARE&M) saw mixed reactions on May 29. While Bajaj Auto Limited (NSE: BAJAJ-AUTO), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (NSE: MAZDOCK), and Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited (NSE: ARE&M) all ended Thursday's trading session on a positive note, the stock of Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE: SUZLON) closed in the red. Stock Market Holidays in 2025: BSE and NSE To Observe 14 Non-Trading Days in Coming Year, Check Full List Here.

Similarly, shares of SJVN Limited (NSE: SJVN) and Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited (NSE: GPPL) also ended the last trading session in the red. Stocks of NBCC (India) Limited (NSE: NBCC) and MSTCLTD) closed in green at the end of Thursday's trading session. In addition to the above shares, stocks of Lemon Tree Hotels Limited (NSE: LEMONTREE), Procter & Gamble Health Limited (NSE: PGHL), Ola Electric Mobility Limited (NSE: OLAELEC) and Wipro Limited (NSE: WIPRO), all ended the last trading session of May 29 on a positive note. Swiggy Q4 FY25 Results: Company Reports Net Loss of INR 1,081 Crore, Stock Plunges 41% This Year Trading Below IPO Price Since February 6 Amid Widening Losses.

All the shares mentioned above are on the list of stocks to watch out for today, May 30. On Thursday, the Indian stock market closed in green amid positive global cues. The Sensex closed at 81,633.02, whereas the Nifty ended up at 24,833.60. The share market saw buying in midcap and small-cap, along with large-cap. It is worth noting that sectors such as metal, IT, financial services, realty, media and energy indices were all in green, while PSU Bank, FMCG, and PSE sectors closed in red.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).