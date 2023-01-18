Gambia's Vice-President Badara Alieu Joof died of illness in India on Wednesday. Joof, 65, was appointed vice president of the West African country in 2022. The news of the Gambian leader's demise was shared by the country's president Adama Barrow. Chaudhary Santokh Singh Dies: Congress’ Jalandhar MP Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest During Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab, Says Party Leader Partap Singh Bajwa.

Badara Alieu Joof Dies:

Gambia's Vice President Badara Alieu Joof died in India after a “brief illness,” the president says in a Twitter post https://t.co/kVErgCdEhS — Bloomberg (@business) January 18, 2023

