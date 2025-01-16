The stocks of HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (NSE: HDFC Life) opened in green today, January 16, in the early morning trade. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (NSE: HDFC Life) was trading at INR 645.75 and saw a rise of INR 51.55 or 8.68 per cent. Notably, the price of HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (NSE: HDFC Life) shares rose after the company reported a 14 per cent rise in net profit to INR 415 crore in the December quarter. HDFC Life Q3 Profit Rises 14 Pc to Rs 415 Crore.

HDFC Life Insurance Share Price Today

HDFC Life shares opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

