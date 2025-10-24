Hindustan Unilever Ltd (NSE: HINDUNILVR) witnessed a significant decline in its share price on Friday, October 24, 2025. The stock opened at INR 2,502.70, marking a 3.80% drop from the previous close of INR 2,601.60. This downturn followed the company’s Q2 FY26 results, where it reported a 4% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to INR 2,694 crore, bolstered by a one-off tax gain. Despite this profit rise, the market reacted negatively, influenced by concerns over flat volume growth and declining margins. Brokerages have expressed caution, with some analysts projecting a 10% downside, while others anticipate a 9% upside, indicating mixed investor sentiment. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, October 24, 2025: Tata Motors, Sagar Cements and Hero MotoCorp Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

HUL Share Price Today

