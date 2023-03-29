UK Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick on Wednesday confirmed plans to house ‘several thousand’ asylum seekers at former military bases. The refugees are set to be housed in bases in Essex and Lincolnshire and a separate site in East Sussex. AUKUS Deal: Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak, Anthony Albanese Announce Nuclear-Powered Submarines for Australia.

Asylum Seekers To Be Housed at Former Military Bases:

