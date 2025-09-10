Just a day ahead of its board meeting to discuss a potential share buyback, Infosys Ltd (NSE: INFY) shares rose 1.48% in early trade on Wednesday, September 10. The stock opened at INR 1,510.10 against its previous close of INR 1,504.30 and was trading at INR 1,526.50 by 10:05 AM, up INR 22.20. The rise comes as investors anticipate the board considering a buyback proposal at its September 11 meeting, following the company’s last INR 9,300-crore buyback in 2022, when around 50.27 million shares were repurchased. A share buyback allows a company to reduce outstanding shares in the market, often boosting earnings per share and shareholder value. Infosys, India’s second-largest IT services firm, has historically used buybacks to reward investors and optimize its capital structure. The stock currently trades well above its 52-week low of INR 1,307.00, though still below the 52-week high of INR 2,006.45, reflecting cautious optimism ahead of the board decision. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Share Price Today, September 10: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Stock Rise 2% Amid Plans To Raise INR 2,000 Crore via QIP and Await RBI Universal Banking License.

