Jupiter Wagons Ltd share price (NSE: JWL) witnessed a sharp rally in early trade on Wednesday, August 21, as its stock jumped 11.52% to trade at INR 367.85 on the NSE, gaining INR 38 from the previous close. The strong upward movement reflects heightened investor interest and sustained buying momentum in the railways and logistics sector. Analysts suggest optimism around the company’s order book and growth prospects in wagon manufacturing has boosted sentiment. The stock has been on an upward trajectory in recent sessions, making it one of the notable gainers in the market today. Investors are closely tracking its performance. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, August 21, 2025: RailTel, Sula Vineyards and Godrej Properties Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Jupiter Wagons Share Price

