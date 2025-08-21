Mumbai, August 21: The stock market continued to rally on Wednesday, August 20, as well. After closing on a positive note on August 20, the stock market is set to reopen on Thursday, August 21, with active buying and selling expected as trading resumes. Several stocks are likely to be in focus on August 21, including RailTel (NSE: RAILTEL), Sula Vineyards (NSE: SULA), Godrej Properties (NSE: GODREJPROP), Zee Entertainment (NSE: ZEEL) and UltraTech (NSE: ULTRACEMCO).

Backed by the 5-day market rally, the NSE Nifty 50 index managed to reclaim the 25,000-mark after a gap of nearly one month. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex surged to a high of 81,986, and settled 213 points or 0.3% higher at 81,858. Scroll down to check the complete list of stocks that may remain in focus to buy or sell on August 21. Hyundai India Share Price Today, August 20: Stock Falls Over 3% to INR 2,491 Amid Market Volatility, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Thursday, August 21:

RailTel (NSE: RAILTEL)

The RailTel Corporation of India has received a work order worth INR 35 crore from Kerala State Information Technology Mission for the O&M of SDC project, and another order worth INR 15.4 crore from the Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha.

Sula Vineyards (NSE: SULA)

Sula Vineyards is in talks to acquire 2-3 small brands to enter the whiskey, scotch and vodka segments, CNBC-TV18 reported. On August 20, shares of Sula Vineyards rose up to 8%. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, August 20, 2025: RVNL, HAL and Bajaj Auto Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Godrej Properties (NSE: GODREJPROP)

Godrej Properties has entered into an agreement to acquire 7% equity stake in Godrej Skyline Developers from an existing shareholder.

Zee Entertainment (NSE: ZEEL)

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) is set to expand its footprint in Karnataka with the launch of ‘ZEE Power’, a new Kannada general entertainment channel going live on August 23.

UltraTech (NSE: ULTRACEMCO)

Media reports said UltraTech Cement is set to sell 2.01 crore shares (6.49% stake) in India Cements via an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) on August 21 or 22. The floor price has been fixed at INR 368 per share. The OFS will open for non-retail investors on August 21 and for retail investors on August 22.

