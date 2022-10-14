Kwasi Kwarteng, UK's Chancellor of Exchequer said that PM Liz Truss has ousted him as UK chancellor after weeks of market turmoil following the new government's mini-budget here on Friday, October 14. Liz Truss To Be Replaced With Rishi Sunak? Rebels Plot To Remove UK Prime Minister After Controversial Mini-Budget.

Check Bloomberg's tweet:

Kwasi Kwarteng says PM Liz Truss has ousted him as UK chancellor after weeks of market turmoil following the new government's mini-budget.@lizzzburden has more from London https://t.co/csNHCuwWBPpic.twitter.com/bywa1CftjB — Bloomberg (@business) October 14, 2022

Check Kwasi Kwarteng's tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)