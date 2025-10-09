Lupin share price (NSE: LUPIN) rose 3.69% to INR 1,976.00 on October 9, 2025, following the company’s announcement of plans to build a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Coral Springs, Florida. The move is expected to strengthen Lupin’s global manufacturing footprint and support its expansion in the US pharmaceutical market. Investors responded positively to the news, boosting the stock’s momentum in early trading. The new facility is part of Lupin’s strategy to enhance production capabilities, meet increasing demand, and reinforce its commitment to innovation and quality in the global healthcare sector. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, October 9, 2025: Escorts Kubota, Lupin and Senco Gold Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

Lupin Share Price

