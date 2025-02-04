Stocks of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (NSE: Motherson) opened in green today, February 4, and were trading at INR 138.89. Notably, Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (NSE: Motherson) shares saw a rise of INR 8.28 or 6.34 per cent, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) websites. Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (NSE: Motherson) saw its 52-week high of INR 216.99 on September 27 last year. Tata Chemicals Share Price Today, February 4: Stocks of Tata Chemicals Limited Fall INR 37.80 in Early Trade.

Motherson Share Price

Shares of Motherson opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

