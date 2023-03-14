Facebook owner Meta Platforms plans to lay off around 10,000 employees and close about 5,000 additional open roles in its second major round of job cuts in the past six months. The move comes after the tech giant seeks to cut down expenses and improve efficiency. Meta Layoffs: Facebook Parent Company Slashes Another 10,000 Jobs.

