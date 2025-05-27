As the Indian stock market opened for trading on Tuesday, May 27, Olectra Greentech Limited (NSE: OLECTRA) stocks opened in the green. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares of Olectra Greentech (NSE: OLECTRA) were trading at INR 1,282.90 and dropped by INR 62.50 or 4.65 per cent. The fall in Olectra Greentech share price came after Maharashtra's Transport Minister, Pratap Sarnaik, instructed officials to annul the tender granted to the company due to its failure to adhere to delivery schedules. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 27, 2025: Lupin, Sagility, Nazara and Aurobindo Pharma Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today (Photo Credits: NSE)

