Polycab India Ltd (NSE: POLYCAB) opened higher at INR 4,830.75 on Monday, March 3, compared to its previous close of INR 4,713.40. However, the shares slipped during early trade, trading at INR 4,712.70, down by 0.01 per cent. This decline follows price target cuts by brokerage firms Jefferies and UBS on Polycab and its peer KEI Industries. Jefferies reduced its price target for Polycab to INR 6,485 from INR 7,700 while maintaining its "buy" rating, citing a lower-than-usual valuation at 27 times FY26 earnings. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 3, 2025: Tata Motors, Voltas, Mankind Pharma Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

Polycab Share Price Today, March 3: