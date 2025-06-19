Reliance Infrastructure share price (NSE: RELINFRA) surged 3.65% in early trade on Wednesday, June 19, reaching INR 400.60 by 9:51 AM IST. The stock gained INR 14.10, continuing its recent upward momentum amid positive market sentiment. Investors are showing strong interest in the Anil Ambani-led company, possibly due to expectations of infrastructure sector growth and upcoming project developments. RELINFRA remains one of the top gainers in the mid-cap space in today’s session. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 19, 2025: Bank of Maharashtra, Jio Financial Services and Hero MotoCorp Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

