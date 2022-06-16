The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday lifted the business restrictions imposed on Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte. Ltd. The RBI has now allowed Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte. Ltd to onboard new domestic customers.

Check tweet:

Reserve Bank of India lifts the business restrictions imposed on Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte. Ltd, allows it to on-board new domestic customers pic.twitter.com/3oo6EPtdGU — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)