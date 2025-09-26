Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NSE: SUNPHARMA) fell sharply on Friday, September 26, after the US announced a 100% tariff on branded and patented drug imports starting October 1. The stock opened at INR 1,585 against its previous close of INR 1,627.40, and by 9:45 AM, it was trading at INR 1,584.50, down 2.64% in early trade. The tariff announcement impacted Sun Pharma’s key speciality products, including Illumya, Cequa, Odomzo, and Winlevi, which account for 19.3% of the company’s overall sales. The tariffs will not apply to companies with existing or under-construction US plants, providing limited relief for some exporters. The company’s 52-week high stands at INR 1,960.35, while the 52-week low is INR 1,548.00, reflecting recent market volatility. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, September 26, 2025: Indraprastha Gas, Tata Steel, Jio Financial Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Sun Pharma Share Price Today, September 26:

Sun Pharma Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

