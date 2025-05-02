Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd (NSE: SUZLON) traded at INR 56.80 as of 9:56 AM IST, marking a gain of INR 0.40 or 0.71% on the day. The stock continues its upward momentum amid positive investor sentiment around renewable energy. Market participants are showing sustained interest following strong quarterly results and robust order inflows. Suzlon’s strategic focus on green energy aligns well with India’s push for sustainability, fueling optimism in its long-term growth potential. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 02, 2025: Tata Motors, Hyundai Motor India and Eternal Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

Suzlon Share Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today (Photo Credits: NSE/GOOGLE)

