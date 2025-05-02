Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 02, 2025: Tata Motors, Hyundai Motor India and Eternal Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday

Mumbai, May 02: The share market is reopening on Friday, May 02, after a holiday and investors and traders are waiting for the opening bell. Several stocks are expected to remain in focus on May 02. These stocks or shares include Tata Motors (NSE: TATAMOTORS), Godrej Agrovet (NSE: GODREJAGRO), NCC (NSE: NCC), JSW Infrastructure (NSE: JSWINFRA), Hyundai Motor India (NSE: HYUNDAI), and Eternal (NSE: ETERNAL).

On April 30, the Sensex and Nifty opened the session on a flat note and maintained this trend throughout the day; however, the indices saw a sudden sell-off near the close. The Sensex closed the session 272 points or 0.34% lower at 80,016 while the Nifty 50 finished the day 90 points or 0.37% lower at 24,246. Stock Market Holidays in May 2025: NSE and BSE To Stay Closed for 1 Day This Month; Check Share Market Holiday Date for the Month of May.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Friday, May 02:

Tata Motors (NSE: TATAMOTORS)

Tata Motors informed investors through an exchange filing on May 1 that the company sold 72,753 units in April 2025, a 6% decrease compared to the 77,521 units sold during the same period last year. Sales dropped sharply on a month-by-month basis, with the company selling 90,500 units in March 2025.

Eternal (NSE: ETERNAL)

Eternal, formerly known as Zomato, reported a 77.7% decline in its March quarter consolidated net profit to INR 39 crore, compared to INR 175 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue from operations in Q4FY25 stood at INR 5,833 crore, which was up by 63.8% over INR 3,562 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Hiring Surge in 2025: Indian Job Market for FY25 Shows Freshers and Tech Talent in High Demand Between January to March, Marking 3% Growth Than Previous Quarter, Says Report.

Hyundai Motor India (NSE: HYUNDAI)

Hyundai Motor India reported a sharp decline in its dealer shipments in April, suggesting a continued decline in demand for its models. Shipments for the domestic market were down 14.4% sequentially and 8.9% YoY, posting 44,374 units in April 2025.

Godrej Agrovet (NSE: GODREJAGRO)

Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL) has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2025. During Q4 FY25, GAVL’s consolidated revenues from operations remained flat at INR 2,134 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared to INR 2,134 crore in Q4 FY24. The company reported consolidated EBITDA, excluding non-recurring and exceptional items, of INR 160 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to INR 164 crore in Q4 FY24.

NCC (NSE: NCC)

On April 30, Infrastructure company NCC Limited announced that it secured fresh orders worth INR 1,663 crore during April 2025. "NCC Limited has received orders valuing ₹1,663 Crore (Excluding GST) in the month of April'2025. Out of these orders, ₹1,082 crores relates to the building division, ₹581 crores relates to the transportation division," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

JSW Infrastructure (NSE: JSWINFRA)

JSW Infrastructure announced its January-March quarter results for the financial year ended 2024-25 on April 30. The company recorded a 56% rise in net profits to INR 515.58 crore in the fourth quarter, compared with INR 329.08 crore in the same period a year ago.

It was observed that consumers refrained from high-value gold purchases on Akshaya Tritiya, a spring festival in India considered an auspicious day for new beginnings, investments, and charity, deterred by the steep prices of the precious metal. Still, they opted for token purchases, such as gold and silver coins, as a form of investment, apart from picking up daily wear items, retailers said.

