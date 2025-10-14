Shares of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd (NSE: TATAINVEST) opened at INR 1,042.00 on Tuesday, October 14, up from the previous close of INR 9,922.00, and surged 6.96% to INR 1,061.00 by 9:55 AM in early trade. The jump comes after the company’s first-ever stock split, adjusting one share of INR 10 face value into ten shares of INR 1 each. The stock touched a 52-week high of INR 1,184.70 on October 3 and has shown strong momentum since the announcement. Today is the record date for the stock split, making existing shareholders eligible for the adjustment. Tata Investment, a Tata Group holding and investment company, saw investor interest rise sharply following the split. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, October 14, 2025: Lodha Developers, HCLTech and Hero MotoCorp Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

Tata Investment Share Price Today, October 14:

Tata Investment Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

