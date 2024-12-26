Tata Technologies share price (NSE: TataTech) rose by 0.57% on December 26, 2024, trading at INR 908.50 on the NSE and BSE. The stock has faced recent volatility, fluctuating between a 52-week low of INR 883.30 and a high of INR 1,217.95. Investors remain cautious but optimistic as analysts assess the company’s fundamentals and recent performance. Market experts suggest closely monitoring the stock for potential growth opportunities amid ongoing market fluctuations, with target prices expected to reflect long-term recovery trends. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, December 26: Apollo Tyres and Jubilant FoodWorks Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday, Know Which Stocks to Buy or Sell on December 26.

Tata Technologies Share Price

Tata Technologies share price (Photo Credit: NSE)

