The 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade falls this Sunday.



The landmark ruling that legalized abortion across the US is no longer the law of the land. Since June, states have had the power to severely limit abortion https://t.co/1PJLXEyPOO pic.twitter.com/tT3RHXEhMA— Bloomberg (@business) January 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)