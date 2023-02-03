The only limit to weapons deliveries to Ukraine should be nuclear arms, says the Czech Republic’s incoming president



Petr Pavel, a retired NATO general, also issued a veiled threat, saying Russia isn’t the only country to possess atomic weapons



Latest: https://t.co/3EAIJNfgKd pic.twitter.com/1g3seI04er— Bloomberg (@business) February 3, 2023

