Do you also need a nap during work? Hmm...but the still chairs couldn't give you the vibe, right? What about a nap box which gives you a suitable condition to take a short nap in office and that too, in the most unique style! Japan has come up with a perfect solution of this routine problem to avoid the overwork culture in the country. Two Japanese companies, Itoki Corp from Tokyo and Koyoju Gohan KK from Hokkaido joined hands to develop vertical nap boxes which would allow officegoers to sleep while standing that would promote the healthy working environment. So, now you got a more comfy place to rest other than sneaking to the bathroom for a nap!

Take a Look at Japan's Unique Nap Boxes to Promote Healthy Work Environment

Users will be able to sleep in the pod like a flamingo, standing upright https://t.co/Pl2a0fYt9U

— Bloomberg (@business) July 15, 2022

