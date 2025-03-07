As of 10:16 AM IST on March 7, 2025, Varun Beverages share price (NSE: VBL) is trading at INR 485.00 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), reflecting a decrease of INR 6.35 (1.29%) from the previous close. The stock has experienced fluctuations over the past week, with a notable increase of 3.22% on March 6, 2025, closing at INR 491.35, up from INR 476.00 on March 5. Investors are advised to monitor these movements closely, considering both short-term volatility and long-term performance. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 7, 2025: RVNL, NMDC, Bajaj Finserv Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Varun Beverages Share Price

Varun Beverages Share Price (Photo Credits: Google/NSE)

