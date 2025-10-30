Stocks of Varun Beverages Limited (NSE: VBL) opened in the red today, October 30, as soon as the stock market opened for business. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Varun Beverages Limited (NSE: VBL) were trading at INR 486.55 and fell by INR 8.90 or 1.80 per cent. Notably, stocks of Varun Beverages Limited (NSE: VBL) saw their 52-week high of INR 663.60 on January 2 this year and 52-week low of INR 419.55 on March 3. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, October 30, 2025: HPCL, SAIL and BHEL Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today, October 30, 2025

Varun Beverages Share Price Today, October 30, 2025

