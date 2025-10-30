New Delhi, October 30: Several key stocks, including HPCL, SAIL, BHEL, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and Railtel Corporation of India, are likely to remain in the spotlight on Thursday following their quarterly earnings announcements. Meanwhile, Indian equities advanced on Wednesday, with the Sensex and Nifty closing less than 1% shy of record highs, as investors positioned for an expected US Federal Reserve rate cut and optimism over a potential US-China trade truce buoyed sentiment.

The markets have witnessed a spike after Donald Trump's statement, in which he underlined that he will do a trade deal with India. As we enter a new day, below are the stocks to buy or sell on Thursday, October 30.

Larsen & Toubro (NSE: LT) reported a 15.6% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at INR 3,926 crore for the September quarter, compared to INR 3,395 crore a year earlier. The figure, however, was slightly below the CNBC-TV18 estimate of INR 3,990 crore. Revenue grew 10.4% year-on-year to INR 67,983 crore but missed expectations of INR 69,950 crore. EBITDA stood at INR 6,806.5 crore, marking a 7% increase. HDFC AMC Share Price Today, October 29: Stocks of HDFC Asset Management Company Limited Fall by INR 240.50, Check Latest Price on NSE.

HPCL (NSE: HindPetro) posted a net profit of INR 3,380 crore, beating Street estimates of INR 3,040 crore but declining 12.4% from the previous quarter. Revenue stood at INR 1.01 lakh crore, down 9% sequentially. EBITDA came in at INR 6,891 crore, higher than expectations but lower than the June quarter’s INR 7,601 crore. Adani Green Price Today, October 29: Adani Green Energy Limited Stocks Open on Positive Note in Early Trade, Rise by INR 38.80.

BHEL (NSE: BHEL) delivered a strong performance with net profit soaring to INR 368 crore, far exceeding the estimate of INR 221.2 crore and up from INR 96.7 crore last year. Revenue rose 14.1% to INR 7,511 crore, while EBITDA more than doubled to INR 580.8 crore, surpassing projections.

SAIL (NSE: SAIL) posted a net profit of INR 419 crore, beating estimates of INR 136 crore though lower than INR 897 crore a year ago. Revenue grew 8.2% to INR 26,704 crore, and EBITDA rose to INR 2,528 crore with improved operating margins at 9.5%.

Railtel Corporation of India (NSE: RAILTEL) recorded a modest 4.7% profit increase to INR 76 crore, with revenue up 12.8% to INR 951.3 crore and EBITDA margin improving to 16.2%.

Overall, analysts expect these earnings to drive sector-specific market activity today.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2025 07:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).