As of March 6, 2025, at 10:11 AM IST, Voltas share price (NSE: VOLTAS) is trading at INR 1,416.00, marking a gain of INR 28.20 (2.03%) from the previous close. The stock has shown volatility, with a 52-week high of INR 1,946.20 and a low of INR 1,024.50. Investors are closely watching the stock amid positive market sentiment and expectations of strong performance in the consumer durables sector. Analysts suggest monitoring upcoming earnings reports and market trends before making investment decisions. Stay updated with the latest stock movements on NSE and BSE. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 6, 2025: TCS, LIC Housing Finance, Wipro Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

Voltas Share Price

Voltas Share Price (Photo Credits: Google/NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)