Mumbai, March 6: Several stocks are expected to be in the spotlight for buying and selling, with particular attention likely on those to monitor on Thursday, March 6, including TCS (NSE: TCS), LIC Housing Finance (NSE: LICHSGFIN), Wipro (NSE: WIPRO), Zydus Lifesciences (NSE: ZYDUSLIFE), RPP Infra Projects (NSE: RPPINFRA), Hindustan Zinc (NSE: HINDZINC).

On Wednesday, March 5, Indian equity indices ended on a strong note, with the Nifty above 22,300, breaking a 10-session losing streak. At close, the Sensex was up 740.30 points or 1.01% at 73,730.23, and the Nifty was up 254.65 points or 1.15% at 22,337.30. Scroll down to check the list of stocks that are likely to remain in focus on March 6. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 5, 2025: Adani Wilmar, Ola Electric Mobility, RVNL Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on March 6

TCS (NSE: TCS)

TCS closed at INR 3547.05 on March 5, showcasing a modest rise of 0.43%. On Wednesday, the IT firm inked a pact with Vantage Towers, one of Europe’s biggest telecom tower operators, to launch a digital service platform.

LIC Housing Finance (NSE: LICHSGFIN)

On Wednesday, LIC Housing Finance said its board has given a nod to borrow INR 1.23 lakh crore through loans, issue of bonds, and other instruments, in the next financial year. Based on the recommendation by the audit committee, the board has approved the borrowing budget aggregate to INR 1,22,500 crore for financial year 2025-2026, the company said in a stock exchange filing. Indian Stock Market Shrugs Off Tariff Fears; Sensex, Nifty End Over 1% Higher.

Wipro (NSE: WIPRO)

Wipro Limited launched TelcoAI360 to transform telco operations by leveraging AI. The AI-first Managed Services platform will empower telcos to roll out differentiated technology solutions at scale and speed while delivering a better customer experience at a fraction of the cost.

Zydus Lifesciences (NSE: ZYDUSLIFE)

Zydus Lifesciences received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Dasatinib tablets in multiple strengths, a generic version of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Sprycel. The drug is used to treat Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The tablets will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Ahmedabad.

RPP Infra Projects (NSE: RPPINFRA)

RPP Infra Projects received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) for a new infrastructure development project at the SIPCOT Mega Leather Park in Panapakkam, Ranipet.

Hindustan Zinc (NSE: HINDZINC)

Hindustan Zinc said it is on track to achieve 30% women representation by 2030. At present, Hindustan Zinc has over 25% women workforce. This reinforces the company’s commitment to gender diversity in the traditionally male-dominated industries of metals, mining and heavy engineering, it said in a statement.

After trading weak for 19 straight sessions, the Indian stock market witnessed strong buying in the early morning session on Wednesday. Stock market experts believe today's gain can be due to short-covering, as investors, especially FIIs, have huge short positions in Indian stocks.

