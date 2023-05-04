Volvo Cars will lay off around 1,300 office-based employees in Sweden as it steps up its cost cutting. CEO Jim Rowan said in a statement that cost-cutting measures taken last year had started to show results but it's clear that more needs to be done. “Economic headwinds, increased raw material prices and increased competition are likely to remain a challenge to our industry for some time,” he said. Morgan Stanley Layoffs: Top Brokerage Firm To Cut 3,000 Jobs in Second Round Amid Continuing Global Meltdown.

Volvo Layoffs

BREAKING: Volvo to cut 1,300 jobs — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 4, 2023

