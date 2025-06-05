Yes Bank share price (NSE: YesBank) opened slightly lower on June 5, trading at INR 21.08 on the NSE, marking a minor decline of INR 0.06 or 0.28% as of 9:39 AM IST. The stock has seen limited movement in early trade, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amid broader market volatility. Traders are advised to watch support and resistance levels closely, as the stock continues to consolidate within a narrow price range in recent sessions. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 05, 2025: HAL, REC and YES Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Yes Bank Share Price

Yes Bank Share Price (Photo Credits: Google\NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)