National Film Awards is India’s prestigious award ceremony to honour films made across the country. The 67th National Film Awards is being in New Delhi today (October 25) and it is presented by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. The live presentation ceremony can be watched on YouTube channel Doordarshan National where the excellent talents of the film industry is being honoured. Superstar Rajinikanth has been conferred with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Manoj Bajpaypee and Dhanush have shared the Best Actor award for Bhonsle and Asuran, respectively. Kangana Ranaut has been awarded the Best Actress award for the films Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga.

67th National Film Awards Live Streaming

