Canadian singer, Avril Lavigne's performance at The Juno Awards saw something super strange. Well, as captured in a viral video, Avril's show was interrupted midway by a woman who went topless onstage and flaunted her boobs. "Get the fuck off, bitch," Lavigne told the woman, who was later escorted by a guard. Joshua Bassett Shuts Down Fan Who Screamed ‘F**k Olivia (Rodrigo)’ During His Performance at a Recent Show (Watch Viral Video).

Watch Video:

A topless woman interrupted Avril Lavigne onstage at The JUNO Awards: “Get the fuck off, bitch!” #JUNOS pic.twitter.com/XzyCw2Qeft — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 14, 2023

