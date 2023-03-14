Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo never officially confirmed about their romantic equation or breakup. Recently, when Joshua was performing, a fan was heard screaming ‘F**k Olivia’. The actor-singer turned around and reacted without pausing his performance. The video clip has gone viral on the internet. Joshua Bassett Tweets About 'Jesus Christ', Fans Think Actor's Twitter Account is Hacked!

Joshua Bassett Reacts To Fan Screaming F**k Olivia

Joshua Bassett shuts down fan who screamed “fuck Olivia [Rodrigo]” at his recent show. pic.twitter.com/AMtSXFqO66 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)