Rumours were rife that Adele, who has nabbed seven nominations at the Grammys 2023, would be skipping the gala affair. Well, the singer has denied about it and confirmed saying, “Who said I wasn’t going? Whoever started that rumor is a d*ckhead cause I am going. I would never miss the Grammys!” The event is all set to take place on February 5 in Los Angeles. Grammys 2023 Nominations: Doja Cat, Adele, BTS Lead the Nominees for 65th Grammy Awards (See Full List).

Grammy Awards 2023

Adele confirms she will be attending the #GRAMMYs. “Who said I wasn’t going? Whoever started that rumor is a dickhead cause I am going. I would never miss the Grammys!” pic.twitter.com/KTim75aOhX — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 28, 2023

Adele On Attending The Grammys

.@Adele denying the rumors that she wouldn’t attend the #GRAMMYs next week despite being nominated for 7 categories. pic.twitter.com/45OZLZ6jfr — Adele Stats (@StatsAdele) January 28, 2023

