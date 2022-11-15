The nominations for the 65th annual Grammy Awards are finally out. Last year we saw some great contenders that showcased the best in music, and it looks like this year is going to be the same as well. With Doja Cat, Adele and Harry Styles leading the awards, it's surely going to be a difficult year to choose who is the best. Here are all the nominations. Grammys 2023 Nominees Live Streaming: Here's Where You Can Watch Announcement of 65th Annual Grammy Awards Nominations Online (Watch Video).

#GRAMMYs Album of the Year nominees: RENAISSANCE 30 Voyage Un Verano Sin Ti Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) In These Silent Days Music Of the Spheres Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Special Harry's House — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 15, 2022

#GRAMMYs Best New Artist nominees: Anitta Omar Apollo Måneskin DOMi & JD Beck Latto Muni Long Wet Leg Molly Tuttle Tobe Nwigwe Samara Joy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 15, 2022

#GRAMMYs Best Music Video nominees: Easy On Me As It Was Woman Yet To Come All Too Well: The Short Film The Heart Pt. 5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 15, 2022

#GRAMMYs Best Music Film nominees: One Night Only - Adele Our World - Justin Bieber Live At The O2 - Billie Eilish Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story A Band A Brotherhood A Barn - Neil Young & Crazy Horse — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 15, 2022

