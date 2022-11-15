The nominations for the 65th annual Grammy Awards are finally out. Last year we saw some great contenders that showcased the best in music, and it looks like this year is going to be the same as well. With Doja Cat, Adele and Harry Styles leading the awards, it's surely going to be a difficult year to choose who is the best. Here are all the nominations. Grammys 2023 Nominees Live Streaming: Here's Where You Can Watch Announcement of 65th Annual Grammy Awards Nominations Online (Watch Video).
Best Pop Solo Performance...
Congratulations 65th #GRAMMYs Best Pop Solo Performance nominees: @Adele; @sanbenito; @DojaCat; Steve Lacy; @Lizzo; and @Harry_Styles: https://t.co/zovEzfXor6 pic.twitter.com/nxMjLqqvFh
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 15, 2022
Best Pop/Duo Group Performance...
Congratulations 65th #GRAMMYs Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nominees: @Abba; @Camila_Cabello ft. @edsheeran; @Coldplay & @bts_bighit @bts_twt; @PostMalone & @DojaCat; @SamSmith & @kimpetras: https://t.co/zovEzfXor6 pic.twitter.com/S9mQpsRoef
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 15, 2022
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album...
Congratulations 65th #GRAMMYs Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album nominees: @MichaelBuble; @KellyClarkson; @NorahJones; @PTXofficial; and @DianaRoss: https://t.co/zovEzgfxFe pic.twitter.com/550e7S8OQn
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 15, 2022
Best Pop Vocal Album...
Congratulations 65th #GRAMMYs Best Pop Vocal Album nominees: @Abba; @Adele; @Coldplay; @Lizzo; and @Harry_Styles: https://t.co/zovEzgfxFe pic.twitter.com/DLx9akAeav
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 15, 2022
Best Dance/Electronic Recording...
Congratulations 65th #GRAMMYs Best Dance/Electronic Recording nominees: @Beyonce; @si_bonobo; @diplo & @Miguel; @davidguetta & @BebeRexha; @KAYTRANADA ft. @HERMusicx; and @RufusDuSol: https://t.co/zovEzfXor6
🎶 @CBS @ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/eulug9pFNJ
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 15, 2022
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album...
Congratulations 65th #GRAMMYs Best Dance/Electronic Music Album nominees: @Beyonce; @si_bonobo; @diplo; @odesza; and @RufusDuSol: https://t.co/zovEzfXor6 pic.twitter.com/h7jAE1NXF6
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 15, 2022
Best Instrumental Composition...
Congrats 65th #GRAMMYs Best Instrumental Composition nominees: @PaquitoDRivera (Tasha Warren & @daveeggar); @miguelzenon (Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith, & Casey Rafn): https://t.co/zovEzgfxFe
(1/2) pic.twitter.com/z3R9RQXz7x
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 15, 2022
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella...
Congrats 65th #GRAMMYs Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella nominees: @ArmandHutton ft. @TerrellHunt & @Just6Official; @mattcusson (@realkingsreturn); @dannyelfman: https://t.co/zovEzgfxFe
(1/2) pic.twitter.com/wtaPz5puza
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 15, 2022
Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals...
Congratulations 65th #GRAMMYs Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals nominees: @LouisColeMusic; @jacobcollier (ft. @LizzyMcAlpine & @JohnMayer); @cecilesalvant; @vmendozajazz (@christine_mcvie); and @schramnate & @beccastevensbsb (Becca Stevens & @AttaccaQuartet) pic.twitter.com/bxR4wedwhy
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 15, 2022
Best Rap Performances...
Congratulations 65th #GRAMMYs Best Rap Performance nominees: @DJKhaled ft. @RickRoss, @LilTunechi, Jay-Z, @JohnLegend & Fridayy; @DojaCat; @1GunnaGunna & @1future ft. @youngthug; @0hitkidd0 & @GloTheofficial; and @KendrickLamar: https://t.co/zovEzfXor6 pic.twitter.com/SUskw2HlZo
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 15, 2022
Best Melodic Rap Performances...
Congratulations 65th #GRAMMYs Best Melodic Rap Performance nominees: @DJKhaled ft. @1future & @sza; @1future ft. @Drake & @temsbaby; @jackharlow; @KendrickLamar ft. @BLXST & @amandareifer; and @Latto: https://t.co/teqtZFcHL0 pic.twitter.com/jO3DJzhkRy
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 15, 2022
Best Rap Song...
Congratulations 65th #GRAMMYs Best Rap Song nominees: @JackHarlow ft. @Drake; @DJKhaled ft. @RickRoss, @LilTunechi, Jay-Z, @JohnLegend & Fridayy; @KendrickLamar; @1GunnaGunna & @1future ft. @youngthug; and @1future ft. @Drake & @temsbaby: https://t.co/teqtZFcHL0 pic.twitter.com/UTkdhaHINc
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 15, 2022
Best Rap Album...
Congratulations 65th #GRAMMYs Best Rap Album nominees: @DJKhaled; @1future; @JackHarlow; @KendrickLamar; and @PUSHA_T: https://t.co/teqtZFcHL0 pic.twitter.com/TWHxqOUxj6
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 15, 2022
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical...
Congratulations 65th #GRAMMYs Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical nominees: @AmyAllenMusic; @amnija_; Tobias Jesso Jr.; @TheKingDream; and @lauraveltz: https://t.co/zovEzgfxFe pic.twitter.com/65arZNUAKN
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 15, 2022
Song of the Year...
Congratulations 65th #GRAMMYs Song Of The Year nominees (a songwriter(s) award): @whoisgayle; @Lizzo; @TaylorSwift13; @Harry_Styles; Steve Lacy; @Beyonce; @Adele; @djkhaled; @KendrickLamar; and @TheBonnieRaitt: https://t.co/zovEzfXor6 pic.twitter.com/yYcBYGjUyY
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 15, 2022
Best Album of the Year...
#GRAMMYs Album of the Year nominees:
RENAISSANCE
30
Voyage
Un Verano Sin Ti
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
In These Silent Days
Music Of the Spheres
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Special
Harry's House
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 15, 2022
Best New Artist...
#GRAMMYs Best New Artist nominees:
Anitta
Omar Apollo
Måneskin
DOMi & JD Beck
Latto
Muni Long
Wet Leg
Molly Tuttle
Tobe Nwigwe
Samara Joy
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 15, 2022
Best Music Video of the Year...
#GRAMMYs Best Music Video nominees:
Easy On Me
As It Was
Woman
Yet To Come
All Too Well: The Short Film
The Heart Pt. 5
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 15, 2022
Best Music Film...
#GRAMMYs Best Music Film nominees:
One Night Only - Adele
Our World - Justin Bieber
Live At The O2 - Billie Eilish
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
A Band A Brotherhood A Barn - Neil Young & Crazy Horse
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 15, 2022
