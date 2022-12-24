Alia Bhatt, who welcomed daughter Raha last month, took to her Instagram today and shared a long note on body positivity as well as postpartum journey. Along with it, she also dropped a picture of hers performing aerial hammock inversion yoga. "Take your time - appreciate what your body has done," a part of her inspiring caption reads. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Announce the Birth of Their Baby Girl on Instagram! (View Post).

Alia Bhatt Performs Aerial Yoga:

