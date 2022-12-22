Back in October, singer Alexander O'Connor who is best known by his stage name Rex Orange County, was charged with the crime of sexual assault by a woman. Now, the singer has been cleared of all the charges as CCTV footage obtained showcased a different version of events that took place. In a statement release by the singer, he said that he had always denied those allegations. Rex Orange County Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman on Six Separate Occasions.

Check Out the Tweet:

All charges have been dropped against Rex Orange County in sexual assault case: “I have always denied these allegations and am grateful that the independent evidence has cleared me of any wrongdoing ... CCTV footage obtained by the police contradicted their version of events.” pic.twitter.com/7VwrQccGzB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 22, 2022

